The Bay Club and KinderCare Education Team Up to Support Families With Distance Learning

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new school year just around the corner, many families continue to face the challenge of balancing their children's distance learning with their own work schedules. KinderCare Education, the nation's largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, and The Bay Club Company, a leading West Coast active lifestyle company, have partnered to support families facing these challenges with a premier distance learning program for children. The program combines KinderCare Education's nationally accredited Champions school-age education programs and gold-standard curriculum with fitness and wellness programs, all in a safe and healthy environment.

The new program, launching August 31, will feature dedicated learning pods grouped by age: Kindergarten-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade. Teachers will lead students through online learning programs, while Bay Club instructors will lead a wide variety of active lifestyle programming, all within strict adherence to the health and safety guidelines of local, state and federal requirements for COVID-19. To ensure that the learning pods are as safe and healthy as possible, children and their assigned teacher will remain in their pod for the duration of the school day. Pod size will be limited according to current guidelines, and the program will comply with all applicable local, state and licensing requirements.

"We know families are eager to find the right support when it comes to distance learning for their children, which is why we're so excited about this new partnership," said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare Education. "Our proprietary curriculum for school-aged children is based on the latest educational research and focuses on building the three critical abilities that have the most impact on a child's future success: social-emotional skills, executive-function skills, and inquiry-based learning. By combining our Champions school-age education programs with The Bay Club's leadership in active lifestyle programming and their world-class sports facilities, we'll give families peace of mind by providing their children with a safe learning environment that supports their children's academic, social and physical development."

KinderCare Education will implement its Champions program for children in the kindergarten-5th grade pods. The Champions program is designed to reinforce the local curriculum of area school districts. For junior high and high school students, The Bay Club will work with local universities to offer additional learning opportunities as well as fitness instruction and sporting activities for all interests and ability levels. Parents will be able to choose from full-day or two-hour after-school activity clinics for their children.

In addition, Matthew Stevens, President and CEO of the Bay Club Company, wants to ensure we continue down the path of inclusion. "In an effort to be a part of the solution in creating education equality for the children in our communities and as a way to close the digital divide, we are proud to announce a new Scholarship Program through Bay Club Cares. These scholarships will be offered at each of the properties featuring the program. Scholarship information will soon be available on the Bay Club website.

The Bay Club will offer distance learning pods at its properties in Oregon and California including: Portland (Tigard), Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Fremont, Marin, San Francisco, Redwood City, Santa Clara, Los Gatos, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo, and San Diego. For more details on the learning pods, go to www.bayclubs.com.

KinderCare partners with local schools through its Champions school-age education programs in addition to operating school-age programs in the majority of its 1,500 centers across the U.S. With enhanced health and safety protocols developed in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical and pediatric experts, KinderCare provides the safest environment possible for children. The company also provides best-in-class curriculum to help children learn and grow. Results from the BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® national studies show that KinderCare children are better prepared for first grade. They also confirm that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the sooner they achieve key developmental milestones.

About The Bay Club Company

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Bay Club is an active lifestyle and hospitality company with a network of experiential campuses that welcomes more than 120,000 members. The company operates across nine West Coast campuses in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland markets, employing more than 2,000 people. For more information on The Bay Club Company, please visit www.bayclubs.com.

About KinderCare Education®

KinderCare Education is America's largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old;

that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old; At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® school-age education programs.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon , KinderCare operates more than 1,500 early learning centers. In 2020, KinderCare earned its fourth Gallup Great Workplace Award – one of only 19 companies worldwide to win this award. To learn more, visit KinderCare Education.

