The Be Kind Company launches 2020 Election Collection

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Be Kind Company was started by new mom, Taryn Hartwell-Lewis, who felt strongly that teaching her daughter to be kind was the most important responsibility she had. She wanted her daughter to learn not only to be kind to others, but she wanted her to learn to be kind to herself as well; a habit Taryn had been working on during her recovery from a 15-year battle with anorexia. When Taryn was pregnant with her first child, she decided to try her best not to say or think negative things about herself, as she didn't want negative, judgmental energy near her growing baby.

"If we want our children to love and accept themselves, I think they need to learn it through our example." -Taryn

This year, The Be Kind Company has launched a new "Election Collection" meant to encourage everyone, regardless of political persuasion, to treat one another with kindness. The collection includes Be Kind 2020 adult unisex t-shirts available in sizes XS-4XL, bumper stickers, and pins; as well as hats embroidered with the slogan "Keep America Kind". The collection ranges in price from $3 to $29.

"I hope this collection can be a reminder that regardless of how different we may be, or think, or vote, we can still always choose to be kind." -Taryn Hartwell-Lewis, founder of The Be Kind Company

About The Be Kind Company

The Be Kind Company began in July 2019 with the launch of a Classic Collection of "Be Kind" t-shirts in matching mommy & me styles- including woman and child t-shirts and baby onesies. In addition, the collection includes an oversized canvas tote with the phrase "be kind to yourself" imprinted on both sides. Thebekindco.com also features a blog written by Taryn Hartwell-Lewis, documenting her recovery from anorexia and self-care and acceptance habits she feels may be helpful to the wellbeing of anyone who comes across them.

