The Bear Market Is Over: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Down 35% and 57% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

The benchmark S&P 500 index plunged more than 20% from its all-time high in 2022, officially placing it in a bear market. But it fully recovered its losses and set a new record high at the end of 2023 which sent the bear into hibernation. The bulls are now firmly in control, and the S&P 500 continues to march higher in 2024 with a 9.7% gain so far.But some individual stocks are yet to reclaim their best-ever levels. Many software stocks, for example, soared during the worst of the pandemic as investors positioned themselves for the stay-at-home economy, only to plunge when conditions returned to normal.Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) are two great examples. Despite recovering from their 2022 low points, they're still trading 35% and 57% below their all-time highs, respectively. Here's why they could gain more ground this year and beyond.