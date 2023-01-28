The Bear Takes a Bite Out of Nasdaq Shares

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year has been difficult for the stock and bond markets, as anyone who tracked the performance of their 401(k) can attest. The bear market also was a negative for the companies that own the stock exchanges.Over the past year, Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has taken steps to reduce its reliance on services that rise and fall with the stock market. The stock was rocked by disappointing earnings, however the company laid out how some of its new initiatives will reduce its correlation with markets. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading