|
11.10.2022 13:35:00
The Bears Are Feasting on Upstart's Stock -- Here's Why I'm Still Buying
Anyone who has even been thinking about purchasing a home or car knows interest rates are rapidly rising this year. As the Federal Reserve hikes its benchmark interest rates, the ripple effects spread out to loans and debt assets across the entire economy. For example, risk-free Treasury bonds now offer higher yields than they did last year, which means that more risky forms of debt -- like mortgages or personal loans -- have to yield their loan owners more to compensate.Those higher interest rates make loans more expensive for borrowers, which naturally leads to fewer loans being taken out. And that is taking a toll on Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a fintech company that uses an artificial intelligence model to assess the credit risk of potential borrowers, providing an alternative to the FICO score that lenders have used for that purpose for decades.When fewer people apply for loans, that means less business for Upstart, which one reason why its stock is down this year. But it's off by an astounding 95% from its all-time high and 86% year to date, and the shift in its business environment isn't a complete explanation for why the stock fell quite that far. Last year, it had been pumped up to an unrealistic valuation. When it crashed, it had a long way to fall.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|16,30
|1,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.