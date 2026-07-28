Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
28.07.2026 17:15:00
The Berkshire Hathaway Stock Pick Flying Under the Radar in 2026
Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB). But his fingerprints are all over how the conglomerate does business. After all, Berkshire's investment activities are now overseen by a handful of handpicked lieutenants, all of whom spent years working directly with Buffett, mastering his investment style while bringing their own strengths.There are plenty of stocks in Berkshire's portfolio that Buffett personally selected. One of Berkshire's biggest positions, in fact, was a favorite of Buffett's when he was at the helm. This under-the-radar oil stock remains relatively cheap despite Berkshire's heavy interest.Buffett first bought shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) for Berkshire's portfolio in the first quarter of 2019. He massively upped the stake in the fourth quarter of that year, only to sell the entire stake in the second quarter of 2020. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!