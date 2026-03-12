Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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12.03.2026 17:33:00
The Best 3 Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades
Some companies stand the test of time and become synonymous with greatness and excellence. There are three stocks we'll discuss here that meet this standard of success and are worth buying and holding for decades. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) are the cream of the consumer staples crop. Consumer staples stocks tend to be defensive and generally offer lower volatility, greater consistency, and solid dividends.It's likely that when you hear the phrase "consumer staple," one of the very first brands that pops into your head is Coca-Cola. This beverage giant is one of the most durable and reliable companies in the world. Coca-Cola operates in more than 200 countries and has a portfolio of over 200 beverage brands. Coca-Cola is a free cash flow titan, which is largely how it became a Dividend King. A Dividend King is a company that has raised its dividends for more than 50 consecutive years. Coca-Cola is now well into its sixth decade of dividend increases, and its current yield is 2.67%. The company maintains an asset-light business model that keeps costs in check and profitability high. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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