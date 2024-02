The Best AI Investment Right Now Is Obvious (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)

Although many point to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the best artificial intelligence (AI) investment right now , I'm staying away from it. Because Nvidia is a hardware company, this strength will eventually fade, and investors will be stuck holding a stock valued for a business it no longer has.Instead, a far better alternative to Nvidia is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. I've got four reasons why Alphabet will be a much better long-term investment today than Nvidia, and why its business is more sustainable.As mentioned above, Nvidia is a hardware company. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the best in class for AI model training. However, once it sells the GPU, that's it. Unless clients come back to build additional supercomputers or upgrade their system down the line, Nvidia's sales are a one-time benefit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel