|
18.03.2022 13:15:34
The Best and Worst Stocks in the Dow So Far in 2022
Even the biggest upward movements in the stock market can't last forever, and after three days of really big gains, Wall Street looked ready to take at least a short break Friday morning. Oil prices remained at elevated levels, the war in Ukraine continued, and the confluence of expirations of various futures and options contracts portended what could be an extremely volatile day for the markets. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 211 points to 34,250. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,379, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had given back 105 points to 14,007.Looking at the Dow Jones Industrials more closely, one fascinating element of what 2022 has brought for investors is just how much disparity there is in performance of individual stocks. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has been the best performer in the Dow by far, while Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been among the many Dow stocks that have struggled with the overall index still down more than 5% for the year. Below, you'll learn more about what has helped send both stocks moving so sharply.It shouldn't come as any huge surprise that shares of Chevron are up more than 34% so far in 2022. The integrated oil and gas giant has seen the best energy market environment since the mid-2010s, and investors have complete confidence that Chevron will cash in on the higher prices it will get for its products.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
|02.06.21
|Dow Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.21
|Dow Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.21
|Dow Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.21
|Dow Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.21
|Dow Neutral
|Goldman Sach