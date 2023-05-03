The Best Argument for Claiming Social Security at Age 65

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You probably know that if you want to maximize your Social Security checks, you should wait until age 70. And if you want more Social Security checks (albeit smaller ones), you should claim at 62. But deciding when to claim Social Security is a lot more complicated than that.Your health, your willingness and ability to work when many of your peers are retiring, and your overall financial situation are all crucial factors to consider. For many people, the best choice will lie somewhere in between the two extremes of 62 and 70. Keep reading to learn why 65 may be the perfect age at which to collect Social Security.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading