The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

There's no denying that artificial intelligence has produced some incredible investment opportunities. There's also no denying, however, that identifying the market's top AI stocks isn't easy. All of these tickers seem to quickly fall in and out of favor, often independently of one another. The rapid evolution of the artificial intelligence industry itself only complicates the challenge.Fortunately, there's a solution. Rather than picking just one or two, buy a bunch of them and just ride the broad wave. The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ) allows you to do exactly this with one simple trade.If you're not familiar with the term, "ETF" is short for exchange-traded fund. These are baskets of stocks with at least one common element. In this case, the common element is artificial intelligence -- all of the nearly 50 tickers found in the basket are somehow involved in AI.