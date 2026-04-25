Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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25.04.2026 22:15:00
The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock on the Nasdaq That Morningstar Says Is Still Undervalued
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were hot in recent years, but that began to change in 2026. Wall Street's "Great Rotation" away from the technology sector this year resulted in plunging share prices. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was particularly affected, entering correction territory in the first quarter.The shift in sentiment was caused by a number of concerns, including massive capital expenditures by the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). But according to Morningstar, "This AI stock currently looks 38% undervalued relative to our $600 fair value estimate."Indeed, Morningstar's view that Microsoft is undervalued rings true. Here are the factors that make the tech veteran a compelling growth stock to buy now and hold for the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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