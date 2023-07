The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) allows users to create content like complex images and sophisticated text from simple prompts written in natural language. The implications of the technology are enormous. Indeed, Goldman Sachs says two-thirds of U.S. occupations could be partially automated by generative AI in the coming decade, and doing so could add $7 trillion to the global economy.Many companies will benefit from that rising tide, but Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss is particularly bullish on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Weiss wrote the following in a recent note to clients: "Generative AI looks to significantly expand the scope of business processes able to be automated by software, and Microsoft stands best positioned in software to monetize that expansion."Here's why this AI growth stock is worth buying.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel