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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.04.2026 06:15:00
The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy as the Nasdaq Hits a New All-Time High
Don't look now, but the Nasdaq once again hit an all-time high this month. That seemed very unlikely at the end of March with the index in correction territory, but leading tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have come roaring back.Anytime it looks like the market is set to write off the AI trade, the stocks have bounced back. That speaks to the power of what looks to be an enduring trend that is still in its early innings. Let's look at three AI stocks to buy now.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the company at the center of the AI infrastructure build-out. While its graphics processing units (GPUs) are still the main chips powering AI workloads, what is most exciting about the stock is how the company has been evolving. Nvidia is no longer just a GPU company, but an end-to-end AI infrastructure provider. In fact, the fastest-growing part of its business lately has been data center networking. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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