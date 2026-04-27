Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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27.04.2026 15:00:00
The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy on the Nasdaq as the Rally Heats Up
The rally in the Nasdaq is in full swing, with the tech-heavy index recently reaching a new all-time high after falling into correction territory earlier this year. While the war with Iran adds some near-term uncertainty, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are still one of the best long-term opportunities in the market today.The biggest risk to the tech rally is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as more than 30% of the world's helium supply passes through the waterway. Helium is essential in the manufacturing of advanced chips that are powering the AI boom. However, leading foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing does have reserves, and there are other alternative helium sources, with the chip industry likely one of the first in line to get their hands on it. Sorry, party stores that sell helium balloons. Against that backdrop, let's look at two AI stocks to buy as tech rallies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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