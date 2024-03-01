|
The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in 2024, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts -- No, It's Not Nvidia
Analysts at BMO Capital see Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) as the company best positioned to benefit from the growing demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI). The firm reasons that Alphabet has a big head start on most peers because its Google subsidiary has been integrating machine learning into core products for more than two decades.Additionally, analysts at JPMorgan Chase have also selected Alphabet as a top pick in 2024, due in part to the recent launch of machine learning model Gemini. The firm believes Gemini will narrow the generative AI technology gap between Alphabet and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.That information may surprise some readers, given that Nvidia is often considered the gold standard among AI stocks. But a little research reveals an interesting pattern. Opinions regarding the best AI investments vary widely among Wall Street analysts, so investors should put very little confidence in such speculation. Instead, owning a basket of AI stocks is the most prudent strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
