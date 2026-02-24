NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.02.2026 01:45:00
The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
One of the best things about investing is that you don't need a lot of money to get started. While the name of the game is to amass wealth that leads to a comfortable retirement, your initial steps on your investing journey can be quite modest. In fact, with just $2,000, you can assemble a great group of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to create the core of a solid investment portfolio.Three names core to my own portfolio are Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Each of these artificial intelligence stocks has a long runway with rising revenue and potentially strong profits. And each plays an important role in the buildout of AI platforms sweeping the globe.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
