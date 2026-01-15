NOW Aktie
The Best Artificial Intelligence ETF to Invest $100 in Right Now
Here's a common misconception: You need an enormous amount of cash to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. This idea might circulate here and there due to the explosive performance of many AI players, pushing their stock prices into the hundreds and even thousands of dollars in recent years.But the fact is, you can invest in not only one but an entire collection of the world's top AI players with less than $100 right now. And you don't even have to be an expert in the field to do this. Instead, you can rely on the knowledge of someone who has been studying the industry for years. His name is Dan Ives, and he's a managing director and senior equity research analyst covering technology at Wedbush.Last June, Wedbush launched the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: IVES), an exchange-traded fund incorporating the top analyst's favorite AI players. Considering Ives' expertise in the field, this is the best AI ETF to invest $100 in right now. Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
