06.04.2022 16:30:00

The Best Backup and Availability for 2022 Named by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Backup and Availability Software Emotional Footprint. Six providers have been identified as Champions.

Back up and Availability (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Backup and Availability Software Champions are as follows::

  • Zerto Platform, +95 NEF, has been recognized for being respectful, caring, and saving time for its clients.

  • Acronis Cyber Backup, +88 NEF, is appreciated by the client for including amazing product enhancements.

  • Microsoft Azure Backup, +87 NEF, provides excellent security protection and reliability to its clients.

  • Veritas Backup Exec, +86 NEF, ranked high for working with the client to innovate and provide product solutions.

  • Veeam Availability Suite, +86 NEF, is loved by the client for providing client-friendly policies.

  • Barracuda Backup, +86 NEF, has been ranked strong for being very diligent and efficient with its service delivery.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To learn more about Backup and Availability, visit the dedicated Backup and Availability category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-backup-and-availability-for-2022-named-by-softwarereviews-301519007.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

