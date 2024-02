The Best Bargain at Target Could Be its Stock

Target (NYSE: TGT) has had its problems over the past couple of years. Management's miscalculation on the types and amounts of some inventory led to heavily discounted sales. Supply chain disruptions didn't help that situation. It also had well-publicized theft issues that led it to actually close several stores.That all resulted in lower profitability, and investors bailed out of Target stock. Even though the stock has recovered from recent lows and gained nearly 25% in the last six months, it's still down by nearly 10% over the past year. With the business rebounding, the discount retailer looks to still be trading at a discounted share price.After a sharp rise in sales and earnings during the pandemic era, the previously mentioned pricing and profit margin issues resulted in a big drop in earnings in 2022.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel