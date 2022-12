The Best Christmas Present a Parent Can Give: 1 Stock Market Index Fund to Buy Your Kid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Christmas just days away, many parents have probably gone to great lengths to ensure their children have a wonderful holiday. That means the stockings are hung by the chimney with care, the packages are wrapped and waiting beneath the tree, and the chocolate-chip cookies are baking in the oven. But parents still have time to buy their kids one more gift: an S&P 500 index fund.It may be their least favorite present when the wrapping paper settles on Christmas morning, but there's a good chance their tune will change a decade or two down the road. The gift of investing is truly a gift that keeps giving, and buying an S&P 500 index fund today could help set your kid up for life.Here is what parents should know.Continue reading