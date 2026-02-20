NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.02.2026 11:15:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy with $1,000 Right Now
It's been a dismal year for the crypto market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 25% for the year, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down 36% (as of Feb. 19). With these two market bellwethers struggling to find their footing, almost no major cryptocurrencies are in the green.But there is one sector of the crypto market that is booming right now: gold-backed stablecoins. The two leaders here are Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT) and PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG). Together, they account for 90% of the gold-backed stablecoin market. If you're looking to put $1,000 to work in the crypto market right now, this could be a good place to start.It can be tough making the choice between Tether Gold and PAX Gold. Both are pegged 1-to-1 to the price of physical gold, and both are up 15% for the year. Both now rank among the top 35 cryptocurrencies in the world, and both have market caps of roughly $2.5 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!