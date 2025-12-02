NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
02.12.2025 11:15:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $100 Right Now
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price hit an all-time high of $126,198 on Oct. 6. That marked a gain of more than 30% from the beginning of the year. But as of this writing, it trades at about $85,000 -- and it's declined about 9% year to date. Bitcoin gave up all of its gains for the year as the unpredictable macro environment drove more investors to take profits and retreat from the speculative crypto market. A lack of clear near-term catalysts likely exacerbated that pressure.But despite those near-term challenges, I think Bitcoin is still the best cryptocurrency to nibble on in this volatile market. I wouldn't invest my life savings in Bitcoin, but I think a modest $100 investment -- which would only get you about 0.0011 Bitcoin right now -- could still be churned into a few thousand dollars as some longer-term catalysts kick in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
