|
28.12.2025 15:06:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $100 Right Now
Tether has been buying metric tons of gold like hotcakes this year, purchasing 26 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2025, which is more than any central bank purchased within that duration. As of late September 2025, the company's total gold holdings are approximately 116 tons, valued at around $14 billion. The majority of that amount is reserved for backing UST, Tether's main stablecoin, which is backed by various assets, including gold. However, 12 tons of that holding are reserved for another digital token issued by the fintech firm: Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT).Image source: Getty Images.Similar to PAX Gold, Tether Gold is a stablecoin, where each token is backed by one troy ounce of gold that is stored in Swiss vaults. It follows the price of gold, often floating around the same price as the metal. Investors can redeem XAUt for physical gold, but they're required to have at least one gold bar's worth, at least 430 XAUt tokens, according to Tether. The gold must also be redeemed in Switzerland since that's where it's stored.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!