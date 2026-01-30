NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 21:05:00

The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $50 Right Now

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the native token of the XRP Ledger, lost more than 40% of its value over the past 12 months. It's still a speculative altcoin that could stay volatile for the foreseeable future, but it might be worth a modest $50 bet right now for a few simple reasons.The founders of Ripple Labs, a fintech company that specializes in blockchain-based payments, launched XRP in 2012 after pre-minting its entire supply of 100 billion tokens. It can't be actively mined like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or staked like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten