NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.01.2026 21:05:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $50 Right Now
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the native token of the XRP Ledger, lost more than 40% of its value over the past 12 months. It's still a speculative altcoin that could stay volatile for the foreseeable future, but it might be worth a modest $50 bet right now for a few simple reasons.The founders of Ripple Labs, a fintech company that specializes in blockchain-based payments, launched XRP in 2012 after pre-minting its entire supply of 100 billion tokens. It can't be actively mined like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or staked like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
