NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.01.2026 10:50:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $500 Right Now
It's possible to find some tremendous bargains in the crypto market right now. Just about every major cryptocurrency is in the red during the past 90 days, and even some formerly high-flying cryptocurrencies are well off their all-time highs from just a few months ago.So, against this backdrop, what's the best cryptocurrency to buy with $500 right now? The answer should not be surprising. It's still Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and it's not even close.Let's zoom out and take a look at the overall crypto market during the past three month. During that time period, Bitcoin is down about 20%. That's obviously of major concern, but just consider the following: just 26 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the world have fared better than Bitcoin during that time period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!