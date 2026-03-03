NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.03.2026 06:45:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $500 Right Now
At a time when market leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down nearly 30% for the year, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find any winners in the crypto market right now. But one pocket of strength remains in the crypto market: stablecoins pegged 1:1 to the price of physical gold.For the year, PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG) is up 18%, mirroring the performance of physical gold. As gold goes, so goes PAX Gold. Considering all the geopolitical turmoil in the world right now, combined with all the new uncertainty over global tariffs, I can't think of a better cryptocurrency to buy right now with $500.It's important to note that there are various ways to get your gold exposure today. You could, for example, buy a physical gold bar and store it in a home vault. You could buy a gold ETF in your brokerage account for indirect exposure to gold. Or, you could buy "digital gold."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
