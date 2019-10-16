The Best Digital Trends Of 2019 - Plus, The Top 13 Digital Agencies, According To DesignRush

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Augmented reality will have one billion users or more by the year 2020 – and brands can use upcoming technological advances to attract new customers, build better user experiences, and ultimately increase revenue.

DesignRush.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, uncovered the top three emerging digital trends that can help brands grow efficiently.

The top three digital trends of 2019 are:

1. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence can come in many forms, creating endless possibilities for brands. From robotic assembly lines to chatbots to machine learning for eCommerce platforms and everything in between, businesses can build customer-centric experiences that help them achieve long-term success.

2. Personalization

Consumers that have personalized interactions with brands are more likely to engage with them and complete a purchase. The best digital agencies know that customizing everything from online ads to product suggestions to email marketing campaigns will make every touchpoint that users have with a brand more successful.

3. Augmented Reality

Virtual reality is everywhere – but don't underestimate the power of augmented reality. This tech trend is simpler and more realistic to integrate into customer-centric platforms – such as mobile apps. AR can improve also brand visibility, explain products, onboard employees and more.

"Brands need to keep up with evolving tech trends in order to compete in the market," says DesignRush Founder and CEO Gabriel Shaoolian. "Luckily, enlisting the help of a top-rated digital agency enables businesses to learn the latest tactics and emerging strategies that can engage consumers on every platform and increase revenue."

DesignRush's Agency Listing section features the best local and global digital agencies. Some of the best digital agencies from around the world include:

1. Massive Media Inc

Massive is a branding and web design agency for organizations with ambition. They partner with solution-focused companies to achieve clarity, messaging and the technologies needed to thrive in the wild. Whether the end product is a revised brand, digital advertising campaign or a new website, their approach centers on deep cultural insights, clear strategic direction and the power of human expression.

Engagemassive.com

2. SITSL

SITSL is a global CMMI Level 3 Appraised, IT Solutions Integrator Cum Consultancy Company with a presence in over 16 countries. Their leading-edge and creative digital services have encapsulated numerous awards, appreciations and have ubiquitous coverage in a distinctly short span of period. Their clientele comes from nearly every part of the globe and involves small startups to large-scale enterprises and government organizations such as Coca-Cola and UNICEF.

https://www.sitsl.io/

3. Promodo

Promodo is a leading international performance agency in Central & Eastern Europe that helps in-house marketing teams of medium and large e-commerce companies to deliver better results. Their team of 200+ experts helps clients from 60 countries to promote businesses in developed and emerging markets across the globe. Promodo employs its cutting-edge proprietary software and know-how to increase ROI of marketing campaigns, boost conversion rates, grow SEO and email marketing efficiency in a transparent and measurable way.

https://www.promodo.com/

4. Super User Studio

Super User Studio is a digital product & service design consultancy. They solve complex problems using intelligent design thinking and user insight to drive businesses forward. At the intersection of digital product design and management consultancy, Super User Studio's measured approach balances strategy with pragmatism. They have considerable experience in supporting digital transformation and innovation in enterprise-level companies and large media organizations.

https://www.superuserstudio.com/

5. Kontra Agency

Kontra is built on the trust that their clients have in us. The agency's ultimate goal is to provide every client with that feeling. The driving force behind their successful business story is in the strive for providing better results. Focus is their fundamental guiding principle, and it's enabling them to provide the first-class experience.

https://kontra.agency/

6. Adcomm Advertising

7. BusySeed

8. DotLabel UX Digital Agency

9. EcoLaguna

10. Intrepy Healthcare Marketing

11. Leverage

12. Seasia Infotech

13. Studio Mosaic

Brands can view the best digital agencies by price, portfolios, reviews, leadership, expertise, rankings and more on DesignRush.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies.

DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies, and more.

SOURCE DesignRush