29.06.2024 12:30:00
The Best Dividend ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
The S&P 500 index is near all-time highs, pushing the yield on the index down to a scant 1.3% or so. You can get a yield that's more than twice as high, at 3.4%, with Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). But if you have $1,000 or more to invest right now, this ETF has a lot more to offer than just its yield.If all you care about is the dividend yield, you can easily find exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have higher yields. For example, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SPYD) is offering a 4.4% yield. On an absolute basis, that's just one percentage point more, but on a percentage basis, that's a huge step-up in yield.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
