NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.01.2026 11:45:00
The Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
Dividend growth is central to the dividend-focused investor. The big problem is inflation, which erodes the value of the dollar over time. If your dividend payments don't grow, you are effectively losing buying power. However, there are two ways to look at dividend growth stocks. This is why some investors will love Visa (NYSE: V) and others will be much happier with Realty Income (NYSE: O).Visa is a global payment processor. It acts as an intermediary between buyers and sellers, ensuring a smooth and safe financial transaction. It charges a small fee for each transaction it handles. Although each individual fee is pretty meaningless, Visa is one of the world's largest transaction processors. In fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30), the company processed 257.5 billion transactions, up 10% year over year.This continues a long trend of business growth, as card-based payments have increasingly replaced cash payments. The continuing growth of e-commerce should keep this trend going for years to come. The dividend yield is only 0.8%, but Visa is both a growth stock and a dividend growth stock. Its dividend has increased by 375% during the past decade, which should attract investors who don't need income right now but want to live off of dividends in the future.
