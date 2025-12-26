NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
26.12.2025 20:24:00
The Best Dividend Stock to Buy With $50 Right Now
Although it may have "old" in its name, dividend payouts from Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) consistently reach new highs. Over the past four fiscal quarters, the insurance company has paid out $1.16 per share in dividends for investors, a 9.4% increase from the previous four-quarter period. And just recently, the insurer declared a special dividend of $2.50 per share set to pay out on Jan. 14, 2026, its highest payout in history and topping the $2 special payout from January 2025.In addition to serving as a significant commercial underwriter in the U.S., Old Republic offers specialty insurance products, including commercial liability, accident and health coverage, and aviation insurance. The title insurance division helps protect lenders and homeowners and homebuyers during property transfers. Old Republic may not post the flashiest margins, but it reinforces its sustainability through a different lens.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
