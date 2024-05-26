|
26.05.2024 14:30:00
The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Dividend stocks can be boring, especially when AI-fueled stock gains are proliferating. Still, for long-term investors, buying sustainable dividend stocks with solid growth potential is a timeless strategy.Two dividend stocks worth buying right now are telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) and tech heavyweight International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM).While rival Verizon has been shedding wireless subscribers, AT&T has been consistently growing its wireless customer base. Growth has slowed in recent quarters, the result of a pandemic-era boom fading away, but the company is still producing solid results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
