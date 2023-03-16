The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Looking for a little more investment income? If so, you're not alone. Dividend stocks look much more attractive against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and market volatility. Dividend yields are higher than they've been in years, as well, lifted by rising interest rates on bonds.The question is, which dividend stocks should you buy? Don't make it more complicated than it has to be. Some of the market's very best dividend payers are hiding in plain sight. They're the companies you see every day. You may even be one of their regular customers.If you're looking for meaningful growth from Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), forget about it.Continue reading