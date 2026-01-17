NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
17.01.2026 10:25:00
The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now
Dividend investing requires a different approach than investing in the growth stocks that attract significant investor attention. Instead of seeking the highest returns, dividend investors focus on steady, growing income from a company's payouts.Despite this focus, some stocks are in a position to pay a dividend far above the S&P 500's average dividend yield of 1.1% and possibly benefit shareholders from a rising stock price. Knowing that, if an investor has $5,000 to buy shares, they can likely earn significant returns from these consumer names. Here's a look at two of them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
