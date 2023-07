The Best Dividend Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing preferences vary greatly. Some people prefer value investing; some prefer flashy high-growth stocks; some prefer stocks that provide income; and some people like stocks that offer a combination of the three. They all have positives and drawbacks; it's just about an individual investor's preference.One of the reasons people like stocks that pay dividends is that this type of stock offers investors a form of safety net because it pays out regular income regardless of stock price movement. That could make a lot of difference during times of high volatility or market downturns.Let's take a closer look at three companies that all pay solid dividends and should provide reliable income for quite some time. If you have $1,000 available to invest that isn't needed for an emergency fund, to pay off monthly bills, or to pay down short-term debt, you might want to consider buying one of these stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel