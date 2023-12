The Best E-Commerce Company On the Planet That You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

If asked to name an e-commerce company, most investors will resort to names like Amazon, Shopify, Alibaba, and MercadoLibre. These are good answers, since all these companies have become successful on their turf.Still, most investors would have left out one name that has become as successful as these incumbents but remains relatively low-profile. This article aims to bring the company -- the young and rising PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), better known as Pinduoduo -- onto investors' radar.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel