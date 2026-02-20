Keep Aktie
The best electric blankets and heated throws in the UK, tried and tested to keep you toasty for less
If you’re aiming to heat the human, not the home – or just love snuggling under something cosy – these are our best buys from our test of 24• The best heated clothes airers to save time and money when drying your laundryAside from hugging a fluffy hot-water bottle, sipping whisky and ramping up the thermostat, an electric blanket or heated throw is the best way to ward off the winter chill.When you consider that more than half of a typical household’s fuel bills goes on heating and hot water, finding alternative ways to keep warm – and heating the person, rather than the whole home – seems like a good idea. Many of the best electric blankets and heated throws cost about 2p to 4p an hour to run, so it’s hard to ignore their potential energy- and money-saving benefits.Best electric blanket overall:Carmen C81190 fitted electric blanket (king)Best budget electric blanket:Slumberdown Sleepy Nights (double) Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
