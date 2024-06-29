|
30.06.2024 00:50:00
The Best Energy Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock has been at the back of the pack performance-wise over the past year, with a gain of just 2%. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is up 8% over that span, and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) has gained around 17%. But don't count Chevron out if you are looking at the energy sector. In fact, that laggard performance might actually make it the most attractive integrated energy stock you can buy today.The one word that should be on investors' lips right now is probably "why." As in, why is Chevron trailing other integrated energy companies by such a wide margin? One big part of the answer is that Chevron recently inked an agreement to buy Hess (NYSE: HES). But Hess is in a partnership with Exxon on a big capital investment in the oil space. Exxon is attempting to throw a wrench into Chevron's acquisition by saying it can buy Hess out of that partnership.
