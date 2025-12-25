NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.12.2025 20:45:00
The Best ETF to Buy Right Now Is This Overlooked Winner
When investors talk about the market, they're usually talking about the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Today, investing in the S&P 500 means having about 40% of your money in 10 stocks.In other words, stock investing has become incredibly concentrated. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom and the bull market in the "Magnificent Seven" stocks means that many investors are at risk of a deeper drawdown if the market starts moving away from tech. That makes diversification more important than ever.If you're one of those folks but don't want to drift too far from your current allocation, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP) is worth a strong look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
