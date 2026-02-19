NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 13:00:00
The Best Financials Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
You don't need to have millions of dollars to start investing. You also don't need to always chase the hottest investing theme at the moment, such as artificial intelligence (AI).With just $500, you can buy two of the best financial stocks -- Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) -- for your portfolio. And yes, they are still growing quickly despite being in an industry like banking that gets little attention from the financial media.Here's why these banking stocks could be great buys right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
