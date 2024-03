The Best Fintech Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Fintech stocks have made -- and erased -- small fortunes for many investors in recent years.In 2020, many of these stocks doubled or tripled in value. Some saw their market caps soar by 1,000%. Those sudden rises were followed by dramatic falls, as many fintech stocks gave back all those gains.This looks like a fantastic time to buy certain fintech stocks -- prominent among them, Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). While it's not as cheap as some of the other options out there, it is, in my view, arguably the best place to invest $1,000 right now . During the coming years, its shares have tremendous upside potential as the company executes on its growth plans.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel