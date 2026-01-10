NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.01.2026 02:48:00
The Best Growth Index ETF to Invest $100 in Right Now
With a substantial assist from the rapidly evolving, high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) investment thesis, growth stocks are in the midst of a multiyear stretch of outperforming their value counterparts.That theme is palpable in large-cap and megacap territory, where some of the best-performing stocks of the past decade reside. That group includes story stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), confirming that investors reaped significant rewards if they selected the right stocks.Tantalizing as the long-term returns by those stocks and others are, some investors don't want the hassle of stock-picking and opt for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to tap growth stocks. The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHG) is one of the largest funds in the category and an excellent idea for investors looking to put $100 to work today.
