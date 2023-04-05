The Best Growth Stocks Could Be in This Industry -- but There's a Catch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry has taken a beating in recent years. Although in the past there has been a lot of hype and excitement around pot stocks when there was more hope surrounding the possibility of U.S. legalization, that optimism has since faded.Investors have been significantly discounting pot stocks as their financials have been underwhelming. In the long run, that means there could be a lot of long-term gains to be made here given the industry's growth potential. But it's not a slam dunk -- those who buy and hold these stocks will be taking on quite a bit of risk.Analysts at MarketsandMarkets Research project that between now and 2027, the global cannabis market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24% reaching a value of more than $82 billion. If marijuana companies can achieve that level of annual growth, they would make for incredible investments to hang onto for the next several years. Continue reading