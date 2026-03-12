NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
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12.03.2026 12:53:00
The Best Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now
The markets are off to a rocky start this year, and many of my favorite growth stocks have gone on sale alongside this volatility. Whether it is the conflict in Iran, software stocks selling off from the artificial intelligence (AI) threat, a soft housing market, weak consumer spending, or worries about an ROI on AI capex investments among mega-cap tech stocks, it can feel like a scary time to invest.However, while I wouldn't recommend going all in amid the current turbulence, I believe there are interesting pockets of opportunity across the market. While the industrial growth stocks below are down 30% and 43% respectively from their 52-week highs, they are two of my favorites. Here's the case for investing in them today. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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