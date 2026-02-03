NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.02.2026 01:31:00
The Best Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
On the heels of three consecutive years of double-digit gains, the market continues to climb in 2026. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has notched a 1% gain year to date, and analysts are predicting the benchmark index will close the year with a fourth double-digit return.Even so, not every growth stock will be a winner by the end of this year. Nor will every winner this year go on to beat the market continuously. That's why, if your time horizon is long and you can stay invested for several years, selecting stocks today should be about discerning which stories are durable and which are tales spun up for the moment.The durable stories worth tracking right now have to do with the future of energy. Novel energy solutions are needed for infrastructure to support rampant data center construction, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, among others.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
