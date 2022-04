Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Looking for passive income? You might want to check out investing in the healthcare sector. After all, healthcare makes up nearly one-fifth of the U.S. economy. Healthcare services are a must-have priority for everyone. Many healthcare stocks are also well-known for their attractive dividends. Some are definitely better than others, though. Here's arguably the best healthcare dividend stock on the planet for generating passive income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading