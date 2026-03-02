NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.03.2026 21:00:00
The Best Healthcare Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
When you think "top-performing pharma stock," Eli Lilly may first come to mind. Yet while Lilly's shares have surged over the past few years, they've only gained around 14% over the past year.Contrast that with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). The Israel-based drugmaker, best known for its focus on generics, has more than doubled in price over this time frame. Better yet, as the key driver of Teva's strong performance has only started to emerge, further gains may lie ahead.With its strengthening growth prospects, Teva may be the best healthcare stock to put $1,000 into right now. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!