NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.03.2026 18:25:00
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The best high-yielding dividend stocks do one thing exceptionally well. They grow their dividends. Over the last half-century, dividend growth stocks have delivered significantly higher total returns (dividend income plus price appreciation) than companies that didn't increase their dividends or don't pay them. Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) have extensive track records of increasing their high-yielding dividends. That makes them some of the best high-yielding dividend stocks to buy for those with $1,000 to invest right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!