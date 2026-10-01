CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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01.10.2026 15:16:00

The Best IPO to Buy in 2026 Isn't What You Think. I'm Betting on CoreWeave.

Everyone is looking for the next big initial public offering (IPO) in 2026, but I think CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), which debuted in 2025, already offers a compelling opportunity for investors. As one of the key players building the infrastructure behind the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, it's arguably a better bet than many of the new names about to hit the market in the final quarter of this year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Building the infrastructure to support AI requires server clusters housing vast numbers of graphics processing units (GPUs), access to enormous amounts of electricity, and powerful cooling systems, among other things. CoreWeave brings these resources together and rents out the resulting computing capacity.

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