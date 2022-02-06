|
The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase
It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. But just like spring is around the corner, some green shoots are blooming for Coinbase.On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders. Furthermore, Shopify has already been working together with Coinbase to integrate crypto payments onto its e-commerce platform, and this new announcement further strengthens the ties between the crypto exchange and the e-commerce giant. As cryptocurrencies continue to strive for mass adoption, a growing collaboration between Coinbase and Shopify could be fruitful for both companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
